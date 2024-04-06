Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 5461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.01. The company has a market cap of £916.30 million, a PE ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.