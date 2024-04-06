Oleg Shchegolev Sells 19,225 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $253,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,397,238 shares in the company, valued at $58,087,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

