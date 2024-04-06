Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Olympus Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Olympus Company Profile
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Olympus
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.