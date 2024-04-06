Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

