Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 10.7% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 90,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 73,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONC

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$117.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.