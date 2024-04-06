Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.60. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,790,704 shares changing hands.
Origin Materials Stock Up 18.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.