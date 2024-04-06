Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.60. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,790,704 shares changing hands.

Origin Materials Stock Up 18.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

