Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

OC opened at $172.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $173.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

