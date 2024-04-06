PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

