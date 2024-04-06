Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,385.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,999,642 shares of company stock valued at $718,660,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCCS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

