Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 12,592 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.