Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,995 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

