Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

