Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.