Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1,704.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.