Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 5.3 %

RAMP stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

