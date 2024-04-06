Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $34,371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after buying an additional 1,402,853 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,600,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

