Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $119,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,683,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,527 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

