Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $182,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

