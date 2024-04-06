Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after buying an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

