Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

