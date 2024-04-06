Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap by 565.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $423,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Snap by 191.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,078. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
