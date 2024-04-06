Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $963,519. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

