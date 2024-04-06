Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 316,600 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $33,842,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE FNV opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

