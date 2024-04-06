Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

