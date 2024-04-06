Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

