Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

