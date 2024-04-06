Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

