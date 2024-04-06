Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

