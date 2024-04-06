Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.2 %

Pinterest stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

