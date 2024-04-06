Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $84.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

