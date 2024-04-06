Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 868,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

