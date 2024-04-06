Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA opened at $282.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.