PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $381,960,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

