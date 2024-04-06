QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.28

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.28 and traded as low as $23.85. QNB shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

QNB Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

