R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.46

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.46 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 64.70 ($0.81). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 65.25 ($0.82), with a volume of 55,166 shares trading hands.

R.E.A. Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -815.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

