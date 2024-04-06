Randy Warren Toone Sells 40,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.0 %

ALA opened at C$29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.68.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1540677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

