Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.