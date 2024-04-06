Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,985 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Chord Energy worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,640,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $184.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

