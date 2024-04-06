Raymond James & Associates Acquires 574 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

SLAB stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.