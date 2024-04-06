Raymond James & Associates Buys 79,778 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.