Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

