Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Merit Medical Systems worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after acquiring an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

