Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.42% of Extreme Networks worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.88 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

