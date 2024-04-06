Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 437,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 146,255 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 76,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

