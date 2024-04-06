Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of NI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

