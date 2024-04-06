Raymond James & Associates Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

