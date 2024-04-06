Raymond James & Associates Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 328,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.08 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.