Raymond James & Associates Has $9.95 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

