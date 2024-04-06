Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of California Water Service Group worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

