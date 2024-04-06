Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Endava worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.10. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

